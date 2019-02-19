ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Metro is advising MetroLink riders to give themselves extra time as upcoming repairs could cause delays Tuesday evening.
Starting at 8 p.m., the rail system will be working on its overhead power system which will prompt only one track to operate at the Union Station and Civic Center stations.
The agency provided riders with the following advisories while the repairs will be made:
Blue Line MetroLink trains will only operate between the Shrewsbury-Lansdowne I-44 and Forest Park-DeBaliviere MetroLink Stations.
Westbound Blue Line passengers will need to board a Red Line train between the Fairview Heights and Central West End MetroLink Stations, and travel to the Forest Park-DeBaliviere Station to transfer to a Blue Line train and continue their westbound trips.
Eastbound Blue Line passengers will need to board a Red Line train at the Forest Park-DeBaliviere Station to continue their eastbound trips.
Red Line MetroLink passengers may experience delays of 10 minutes.
Passengers should allow 10 minutes when transferring between Red Line and Blue Line
The work is expected to be completed on Thursday.
