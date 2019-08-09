ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Crews still working to repair a 30-inch water main break near Forest Park.
The break was reported at Union and Lindell August 1. According to Mark Nankivil with the City of St. Louis water division, the water main is a transmission line that passes by Forest Park in its way to south St. Louis.
MSD completed their portion of the repairs August 5. Crews at the St. Louis City Water are still working to reopen the roadway, which was originally supposed to happen August 9
“MSD is here because there are some broken sewers here and they have to make their repairs once we get the pipe together, for safety reasons, we have to put all the pipe back in before MSD can make their repairs," said Water Distribution Superintendent Vincent Foggie.
People who live nearby stopped to gawk at the size of the hole that the gushing water punched through the pavement. The force of the bubbling water caused many breaks in the pavement. The water left a trail of mud down the sidewalk and street halfway to Kingshighway.
“It's a shock, that's for sure, it's a shock," said Jerry Buckner who lives nearby. “When I came home for lunch I saw this big crater right here and I'm thinking it's going to be closed for a few days."
Lindell will be closed at Union during the repairs, which could take a couple of days.
Because water pressure dipped so low after the break in the are of the city serviced by the water main, a precautionary boil advisory was issued. The area impacted is roughly south of Oakland to Chippewa and from Kingshighway on the east to McCausland.
St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson said the break is causing lots of water to flood Lindell, Forest Park, and the Metro tracks. She also said the road is likely to be closed for a couple days.
