ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An emergency contract has been awarded to make repairs to the Hanley ramp to eastbound interstate 64 after a portion of the shoulder pavement collapsed.
One lane on the ramp was closed for safety on Dec. 31 due to the pavement collapse.
Thursday, the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission awarded a $700,000 repair contract to Above and Below Contracting LLC.
Work to repair the pavement is expected to start as early as next week. The repair could take up to two months to complete, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.
While construction is underway, one lane on the ramp at Hanley will remain closed.
After the shoulder pavement collapsed, the National Weather Service released a report stating that heavy rain washed out the shoulder of the interstate near the ramp, forcing repairs to be made.
