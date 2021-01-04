ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Following Missouri Senator Josh Hawley’s public vow to challenge the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, Missouri Representative Ann Wagner released a statement saying she does not believe it’s Congress’ position to do so.

“At this point, all States have certified their election results and electors and alleged irregularities have been taken to State and Federal court over five dozen times and rejected, even by judges appointed by President Trump,” said Wagner, a Republican who represents Missouri’s second congressional district. “I cannot and will not unconstitutionally insert Congress into the Presidential election in this manner. This would amount to stealing power from the People and the States. It would, in effect, replace the Electoral College with Congress, and strengthen the efforts of those who are determined to eliminate it or render it irrelevant.”

Former Missouri Senator John Danforth, a republican who endorsed Josh Hawley's 2018 run, blasted the senator for promoting "conspiracy theories" following his stance to object to certifying the 2020 presidential election results.

Hawley's move upended Washington, and pitted some republicans against others in the party.

Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas on Saturday announced a coalition of 11 senators and senators-elect who plan to challenge the election. On the other side of the Republican divide, several senators spoke out against Cruz and Hawley’s effort and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had urged his party not to try to overturn what nonpartisan election officials have concluded was a free and fair vote.

Hawley’s announcement drew the ire of former Senator John Danforth, who had endorsed Hawley during his 2018 campaign.

In a statement blasting Hawley’s decision, Danforth said, in part, “Lending credence to Trump's false claim that the election was stolen is a highly destructive attack on our constitutional government. It is the opposite of conservative; it is radical. As one friend asked me, ‘What are my grandchildren to think of America if they are told that elections are fraudulent?’”

Wagner’s statement Monday wasn’t as confrontational, but made clear she worried the efforts being made by Hawley and others could undermine the stability of the government.

“While I may not like the outcome of the election, that does not mean I can, nor should I, try to usurp the powers of the individual States of our republic. To allow Congress to alter the decided outcome of the election would irreparably damage our system of government and defy the Constitution. It is for these reasons I will not support any objection to the certification of electoral college results,” she said.