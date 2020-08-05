MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis announced he has tested positive for COVID-19. The Republican represents Illinois’ 13th Congressional District.
"This morning, I tested positive for COVID-19. Since the beginning of this pandemic, I have taken my temperature twice daily because serving in Congress means I interact with many people, and it’s my duty to protect the health of those I serve. This morning, my temperature clocked in at 99 degrees Fahrenheit, which is higher than normal for me,” Davis said in a statement.
He and his wife both got tested. His wife tested negative.
"My staff and I take COVID-19 very seriously. My wife is a nurse and a cancer survivor, which puts her in an at-risk category like so many Americans. My office and I have always followed and will continue to follow CDC guidelines, use social distancing, and wear masks or face coverings when social distancing cannot be maintained,” the congressman said.
Davis has been hosting in-person office hours for constituents while following guidelines from the CDC. According to his Twitter account, Davis met with a group of Boy Scouts two days ago. He said his staff would contact anyone he has met with in-person in the last 48 hours.
"I will postpone public events our office has planned for the coming days until I receive a negative test. I will continue to serve my constituents virtually from home while I quarantine,” Davis said.
