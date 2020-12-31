WASHINGTON DC (KMOV.com) - Congressman Jason Smith, Senator Josh Hawley and incoming Illinois Congresswoman Mary Miller say they will object to Congress certifying the presidential election results.
On January 6, Vice President Mike Pence will preside over a joint session of Congress in which the official Electoral College vote is counted and read aloud. While the results are being announced in Congress, any member of the House or Senate has an opportunity to object.
Thursday, the office of Rep. Jason Smith, who serves Missouri's 8th congressional district, he will join Senator Hawley and will object the certification of electoral votes.
"We don't take this decision lightly, but we must protect the integrity of each vote cast by every law-abiding Missourian. For every instance of Georgia failing to follow its own state law in verifying signatures, of Pennsylvania accepting mail ballots after the legal deadline set by its state legislature, or folks from outside Nevada casting a ballot in that state - the value of every Missourians’ vote is diminished. That's not right. And we cannot simply look the other way," Smith's office wrote.
In October, Congressman Smith accused Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of inferring with the 2020 election.
Wednesday, Hawley said he will object to the results, saying that some states, including the swing state of Pennsylvania, did not follow their own election laws.
He says in part: “I cannot vote to certify the electoral college results on January 6 without raising the fact that some states, particularly Pennsylvania, failed to follow their own state election laws. And I cannot vote to certify without pointing out the unprecedented effort of mega corporations, including Facebook and Twitter, to interfere in this election, in support of Joe Biden. At the very least, Congress should investigate allegations of voter fraud and adopt measures to secure the integrity of our elections. But Congress has so far failed to act."
Hawley also cited objections from Democratic members of Congress that occurred in the elections of 2004 and 2016.
Incoming Congresswoman Mary Miller, who will represent part of the Metro East, from Illinois' 15th Congressional District, says she will also object.
If a formal objection to a state's electoral vote count is made, House and Senate members then go into separate sessions and consider it. It is sustained if both chambers agree to it by majority vote.
