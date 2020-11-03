TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Congressman Rodney Davis has defeated Betsy Londrigan in the race for Illinois 13th Congressional District.
In a close race, Davis defeated Londrigan two years after edging her out in 2018. The district includes parts of the Metro East and goes all the way to Champaign in eastern Illinois.
Davis defeated Londrigan by a little more than 2,000 votes in 2018. He was first elected in 2012.
