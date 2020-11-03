In a close race, Davis defeated Londrigan two years after edging her out in 2018. The district includes parts of the Metro East and goes all the way to Champaign in eastern Illinois.

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Congressman Rodney Davis has defeated Betsy Londrigan in the race for Illinois 13th Congressional District.

Rep. Rodney Davis

UNITED STATES - MAY 10: Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Ill., leaves the Capitol following the final votes of the week on Thursday, May 10, 2018. 

Davis defeated Londrigan by a little more than 2,000 votes in 2018. He was first elected in 2012.

