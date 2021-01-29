WASHINGTON D.C. (KMOV.com) -- Missouri Representative Cori Bush is changing offices after a "maskless" Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene "berated" her and staff Friday, she said via Twitter.
The altercation, Bush said, occurred while both members were walking to the house floor for a vote. "I was in the tunnel between the Cannon Office Building and the Capitol when Marjorie Taylor Greene came up from behind me, ranting loudly into her phone while not wearing a mask. This took place one day after multiple of my House colleagues announced they had tested positive for COVID-19 after being in a room with Taylor Greene during the white supremacist attack on the Capitol," Bush said in a statement.
The freshman Missouri congresswoman said that she decided to move offices for safety reasons. It was also reported Speaker Nancy Pelosi personally got involved. Greene, who represents Georgia's 14th Congressional District, is known for frequently posting conspiracy theories on her page, including QAnon conspiracies.
Bush added that she called on members that incited the Jan 6. insurrection to be expelled from Congress.
A maskless Marjorie Taylor Greene & her staff berated me in a hallway. She targeted me & others on social media.I'm moving my office away from hers for my team's safety.I've called for the expulsion of members who incited the insurrection from Day 1. Bring H.Res 25 to a vote.— Cori Bush (@CoriBush) January 29, 2021
Rep. @CoriBush is the leader of the St. Louis Black Lives Matter terrorist mob who trespassed into a gated neighborhood to threaten the lives of the McCloskey’s.She is lying to you. She berated me. Maybe Rep. Bush didn’t realize I was live on video, but I have the receipts. https://t.co/CJjnI3ZTjC pic.twitter.com/ZMLGOGjxKw— Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) January 29, 2021
New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also joined the dispute on Twitter by calling out GOP leader Kevin McCarthy for not ensuring safety for House members.
"He is losing control of his caucus & allowing these threats to go unchecked, while looking the other way as members like Cori Bush feel so unsafe that she must move offices just 3 weeks into her 1st term," she tweeted.
