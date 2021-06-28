WASHINGTON D.C. (KMOV.com) - Democratic Congresswoman Cori Bush of St. Louis filed a bill on Monday called the "People's Response Act." It seeks to limit people's encounters with armed law enforcement officers and instead, send social workers to certain incidents.
"If it's a health issue, then it should fall under Health and Human Services and it should be people who are properly trained to be able to address those issues" said Bush.
The bill would create the Division of Community Safety within the Department of Health and Human Services. It calls for hiring 50,000 non-police first responders who would respond to situations that have a root cause in mental health or substance abuse problems. The proposals includes spending $10 billion over five years. Included would be grants given to local organizations and states that take a public health approach to crime.
Bush said there's growing support for her approach to public safety.
"We've talked to police chiefs, we've talked to some police officers and giving this to the people who are trying to do it is the smart, evidence based way to do this," she said.
The People's Response Act has similarities to the budget proposed this year by new St. Louis mayor Tishaura Jones. Both want more money spent on programs that address the root causes of crime.
A spokesman for the Mayor Jones' office issued this statement about Bush's proposal:
"The People's Response Act is a thoughtful approach to connecting the right professional to the right call. A public safety policy which responds intentionally with the right help and resources will save lives and make all our first responders' jobs easier."
