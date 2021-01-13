WASHINGTON D.C. (KMOV/CNN) -- The vast majority of Democratic lawmakers are calling for President Donald Trump to be removed from office either through impeachment or the 25th Amendment to the Constitution after his violent supporters breached the Capitol last Wednesday.
A notable few have stayed mum, including President-elect Biden's nominees who still hold their seats in Congress for the time being, and a couple of other moderates who have floated censure as an alternative route.
In her first speech on the U.S. House floor, Missouri Congresswoman Cori Bush said Congress must impeach the “white supremacist-in-chief”.
Madam Speaker —
St. Louis and I rise in support of the article of impeachment against Donald J. Trump.
If we fail to remove a white supremacist President who incited a white supremacist insurrection, it’s communities like Missouri’s First District that suffer the most.
The 117th Congress must understand that we have a mandate to legislate in defense of Black lives.
The first step in that process is to root out white supremacy, starting with impeaching the white supremacist-in-chief.
Thank you and I yield back.
Since the attack on the U.S. Capitol last Wednesday, Bush has been among several Democrats who called for Trump’s impeachment and the expulsion of House and Senate members, including Sen. Josh Hawley, who "incited" the "domestic terror attack."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.