ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Rep. Cori Bush (D-Missouri) introduced a bill to provide permanent legal residency to Alex Garcia.
A Maplewood church is providing sanctuary to an undocumented immigrant father of five
Garcia, who was born in Honduras, has been living in sanctuary at a Maplewood church for more than three years. He took refuge in the Christ Church after the Trump administration denied his petition for a Stay of Removal. He has five children with his wife, Carly, a U.S. citizen, and has called Poplar Bluff home since 2004.
New legislation from Lacy Clay could grant residence to immigrant forced to live inside church for 2 years
ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- For the last two years, a Maplewood church has been what Alex Garcia…
On Monday, Bush introduced a bill that would provide permanent protection for Garcia to leave the church without fear of being deported. Garcia is one of about 50 undocumented immigrants who live in sanctuary at churches across the country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.