Maplewood church provides sanctuary to undocumented immigrant

Alex Garcia and his family.

 KMOV

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Rep. Cori Bush (D-Missouri) introduced a bill to provide permanent legal residency to Alex Garcia.

Garcia, who was born in Honduras, has been living in sanctuary at a Maplewood church for more than three years. He took refuge in the Christ Church after the Trump administration denied his petition for a Stay of Removal. He has five children with his wife, Carly, a U.S. citizen, and has called Poplar Bluff home since 2004.

On Monday, Bush introduced a bill that would provide permanent protection for Garcia to leave the church without fear of being deported. Garcia is one of about 50 undocumented immigrants who live in sanctuary at churches across the country.

Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

