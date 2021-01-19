ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two St. Louis-area representatives want the St. Louis Cardinals to put up a marker near Busch Stadium where slave pens used to stand.
Representatives Rasheed Aldridge, D-St. Louis, and Trish Gunby, D-Ballwin, sent a letters to Cardinals president Bill DeWitt on Jan. 18, Martin Luther Luther Jr. Day.
In the release, Aldridge and Gunby, said the Cardinals “are beloved in our region and as an organization support many local causes that endear them to us, their fans.”
In the letter sent to DeWitt, they ask the Cardinals organization to put up a marker to recognize "the horror the history where Busch Stadium now stands".
The pens belonged to prominent slave trader and trafficker Bernard Lynch. They were seized by Union troops during the Civil War in 1861 and were fully demolished in 1963, the release says.
Lynch's Slave Pens were "cramped and constructed like prison cells. Each person was shackled, the rooms were bolted and locked, and bars were placed on the windows", according to the St. Louis City website.
Several of the pens existed across downtown St. Louis, including one located at 104 Locust Street and at the intersection of Clark and Broadway near where Busch Stadium stands today.
This MLK, Jr. Day, I want to share this letter that @RepSheenBean and I sent to the @Cardinals. pic.twitter.com/BmEI1hjc6m— Trish Gunby (@TrishForMO) January 18, 2021
