CREVE COEUR, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A rental vehicle was stolen from an Enterprise in Creve Coeur Monday morning.
Officers told News 4 an employee was cleaning a rental that had just been returned when two suspects got inside, shoved the worker out of it and drove away. The stolen vehicle, a 2017 black Nissan Sentra, has not been seen since.
The crime happened around 8:30 a.m. at the Enterprise Leasing at Interstate 270 and Olive.
The employee was not injured.
No weapons were shown during the theft, police said.
