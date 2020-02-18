Rental vehicle theft

An officer in the parking lot of an Enterprise in Creve Coeur after a rental vehicle was stolen Monday morning.

 KMOV

CREVE COEUR, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A rental vehicle was stolen from an Enterprise in Creve Coeur Monday morning.

Officers told News 4 an employee was cleaning a rental that had just been returned when two suspects got inside, shoved the worker out of it and drove away. The stolen vehicle, a 2017 black Nissan Sentra, has not been seen since.

The crime happened around 8:30 a.m. at the Enterprise Leasing at Interstate 270 and Olive.

The employee was not injured.

No weapons were shown during the theft, police said.

Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.