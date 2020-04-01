ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- It’s the first of the month and rent and mortgages are due. For many people in our area those payments aren’t possible due to recent job losses and furloughs.
Luckily, there is some relief if you’re facing eviction, but not necessarily if you owe rent due today.
Like so many, a St. Louis County man was furloughed from his job, but his $1,400 is still due.
The man called his landlord and they aren’t giving any leniency on their rent they still have to pay. He was able to make the rent payment this month but going forward it’s very questionable.
In the City of St Louis, Mayor Lyda Krewson is encouraging renters to work with landlords, but a city spokesperson said, “Our office has very little oversight on what landlords can and can’t do with respect to rent and evictions, but the mayor is supportive of a court order that halts evictions in the city – a similar order is in place in the county. As for mortgage holders, hud has placed a 60 day moratorium on foreclosures for homeowners with FHA backed loans.”
The man News 4 spoke with worries the situation will be worse for others.
“Luckily I do have a family I can lean on," he said. "I’m really worried about people who don’t have family to lean on or didn’t have enough to put into savings to worry about this kind of situation."
News 4 reached out to a couple of private lenders. BB&T said one option they are offering customers is a 90-day forbearance on loans.
At US Bank they’re offering some mortgage holders a 6-month suspension, that could be extended to 12 months. It will not hurt your credit either.
