ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Holocaust Museum and Learning Center has unveiled plans for an $18 million world-class facility.
The project will be built on the Millstone Campus, which is located on the corner of Lindbergh Boulevard and Schuetz Road. The expansion will triple the space of the existing facility to 35,000 square feet and increase opportunities to engage with students from hundreds of regional schools and engage with the community through films, lectures and other events. It will also have a multipurpose space to seat up to 250 attendees for community events and programs.
“Using the lessons of the Holocaust to address bias, bigotry and hate is important locally, nationally and around the world. This significant community asset will be expanded to enable us to facilitate critical conversations with more people in our community to inspire dialogue and actionable positive change,” said Sandra Harris, Executive Director of the Holocaust Museum & Learning Center.
The organization was awarded a $750,000 challenge grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities for the expansion project.
“The $750,000 National Endowment for the Humanities challenge grant is one of the largest ever awarded in the State of Missouri. This will be critical in renovating the St. Louis Holocaust Museum & Learning Center and expanding its footprint in St. Louis so even more Missourians and visitors from all over can study and learn from the brutality of the Holocaust,” said Congresswoman Ann Wagner, R-Ballwin. “I am proud to have supported the Federation when they applied for this federal grant and am grateful for all they do for our community.”
Groundbreaking is set for May 2020 and is expected to be complete in late 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.