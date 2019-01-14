ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- While it may be tempting to clear off your car windows and drive away with snow on the hood, troopers said it’s not a good idea.
Missouri State Highway Patrol Corporal Juston Wheetley said drivers will be held liable if snow falls off their car and damages another vehicle. At that point, Wheetley said, the snow is considered part of the vehicle, so it’s classified as a vehicle collision.
“Not only is it a safety concern, but the liability as well,” Wheetley told News 4.
News 4 drove around the St. Louis area Monday morning looking for slick spots. While most of the roads were clear, drivers could run into problems when turning, as the edges of the streets are icy from snow pileup.
Some sidewalks were also slick, so it’s important to watch out for any areas that haven’t been treated.
Be sure to give yourself extra time if you have to scrape off your car.
