ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- On Oct .27, 2011, David Freese wrote himself into St. Louis lore with two strokes of his bat.
The native-St. Louisan helped the Cardinals fight back from their last strike twice to force a Game 7 against the Texas Rangers.
First, he kept the Redbirds alive in the ninth by lining a two-out triple over Nelson Cruz's head plating the tying run. Then in the 11th, the third baseman drove a ball almost dead center, to what is now known as Freese's lawn, forcing a winner-take-all Game 7.
Freese announced his retirement in the 2019 offseason.
