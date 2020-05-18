(KMOV.com) -- Governor Mike Parson shared a story about a young pregnant Missouri woman fighting COVID-19.
The drug is being used in the early stages to treat COVID-19 patients. After receiving the drug, the young woman began to show quick signs of improvement.
In addition to the nearly 400 vials of Remdesivir the State of Missouri received recently, the state received 1,200 vials on Friday.
"These were immediately shipped out to 33 hospitals to treat 115 patients in intensive care units throughout Missouri. And again, this is all very positive news, and we continue to be hopeful for the future,” Parson said in a series of tweets.
