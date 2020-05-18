Doctors face 'nearly an impossible situation' as they ration remdesivir

As coronavirus cases surged across the United States earlier this year, doctors faced a harrowing prospect. Sometime soon, they worried, physicians might have to decide which patients would receive ventilators amid a projected shortage.

 Ulrich Perrey/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

(KMOV.com) -- Governor Mike Parson shared a story about a young pregnant Missouri woman fighting COVID-19. 

The drug is being used in the early stages to treat COVID-19 patients. After receiving the drug, the young woman began to show quick signs of improvement.

In addition to the nearly 400 vials of Remdesivir the State of Missouri received recently, the state received 1,200 vials on Friday.

"These were immediately shipped out to 33 hospitals to treat 115 patients in intensive care units throughout Missouri. And again, this is all very positive news, and we continue to be hopeful for the future,” Parson said in a series of tweets.

Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.