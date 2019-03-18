ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two U.S. Army soldiers, Sgt. Holli Bolinski and Specialist Jackson Johnson, died in the same non-combat vehicle crash on March 5. They were both serving in "Operation Inherent Resolve" in Kuwait.
Both of them are being honored in a Dignified Transfer on Monday as they return home.
Sgt. Bolinski was 37 years old when she died. She was from Pinckneyville, Illinois.
VFW Post 805 in O'Fallon, Illinois shared a picture of more than 2,000 U.S. Flags that line the motorcade route for Sgt. Bolinski's return to Scott Air Force Base (SAFB).
The aircraft Sgt. Bolinski's remains are on will land at 2 p.m. There will be a brief observance with her family on the tarmac and then the motorcade will bring the remains to SAFB.
Meanwhile, the mother of Specialist Johnson contacted News 4 to tell us her son's remains will return home Monday as well. The aircraft with those remains is expected to land at Lambert Airport shortly after 11 a.m.
Specialist Johnson was 20 years old when he died. He was from Hillsboro.
