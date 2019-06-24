(KMOV.com) - The remains of a sailor from southern Illinois will return home nearly 78 years after he died at Pearl Harbor.
Billy Klasing was a Navy electrician on the USS Oklahoma, a ship targeted during the attack on Pearl Harbor.
Klasing, who was then 18-years-old, and 429 other crewmen were killed in the attack.
The remains of the Trenton, Illinois native will be buried next to his brother in Breese, Illinois.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.