CENTRALIA, Ill. (KMOV.com) – The Illinois State Police Department has identified remains found almost two years ago in rural Jefferson County, Illinois.
The human remains were found on Dec. 4, 2017. On Oct. 22, 2019, police identified them as the body of Benedetta “Beth” Bentley.
According to police, Bentley was dropped off by a friend at an Amtrak Station in Centralia, Illinois to take the train back to her home in Woodstock, Illinois on May 23, 2010. She never returned home and was then reported missing.
No other information has been released.
