Relocation of manufacturing plant to bring more than 300 new jobs to St. Louis area

8th Avenue Food & Provisions
HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A new manufacturing plant will bring more than 300 jobs to the St. Louis area.

Thursday morning, 8th Avenue Food & Provisions, Inc. announced plans for a 250,000-square-foot plant in Hazelwood. The company is relocating its fruit and nut manufacturing plant from Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada.

In June 2020 the billion-dollar company moved its headquarters from Minneapolis to St. Louis. The company’s corporate office is in Fenton.

8th Avenue Food & Provisions is currently hiring in a variety of fields. Click here to find open positions.   

