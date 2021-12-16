Relocation of manufacturing plant to bring more than 300 new jobs to St. Louis area

HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A new manufacturing plant will bring more than 300 jobs to the St. Louis area.
Thursday morning, 8th Avenue Food & Provisions, Inc. announced plans for a 250,000-square-foot plant in Hazelwood. The company is relocating its fruit and nut manufacturing plant from Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada.
In June 2020 the billion-dollar company moved its headquarters from Minneapolis to St. Louis. The company’s corporate office is in Fenton.
8th Avenue Food & Provisions is currently hiring in a variety of fields. Click here to find open positions.
