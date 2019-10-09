Feeling nostalgic for the 90’s?
Well dust off your trapper keepers and try booking this Lisa Frank themed room in Los Angeles.
The space is filled with colorful walls, furniture and even includes Lisa Frank “school supplies.”
The room — available for $199/night — that features a dolphin mural-covered bathroom, patterned kitchen cabinets and, of course, a desk full of Lisa Frank goodies.There’s a light-up canopy bed, a technicolor rainbow window display and a free minibar stocked with ’90s lunchbox treats.
Bookings for the Lisa Frank flat can only be made through Hotels.com from October 11th to the 27th.
