ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Wienermobile is coming to the St. Louis area this weekend.
The iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile we make its first stop at the Walmart at 6100 Ronald Reagan Drive in Lake Saint Louis from 12 to 5 p.m. on February 1. The second stop will take place on February 2 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Walmart at 1971 Wentzville Parkway in Wentzville.
At the events, the Hotdoggers, Wienermobile spokespeople, will be handing out coupons, Wiener Whistles and taking lots of pictures.
Interested in becoming a Hotdogger? It’s not too late to apply, the company is accepting applications until the end of the month.
