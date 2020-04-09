COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Amid concerns over Easter weekend services, religious leaders and Illinois State Police are urging people to stay home.
Four religious leaders, along with ISP Director Brendan Kelly, spoke at ISP headquarters in Collinsville Thursday.
“This is not an issue of separation of church and state. It’s a separation of life and death,” Bishop Henry Phillips said.
In addition to asking people to stay home, religious leaders are asking others not to hold services unless they are held online.
Kelly said police officers “won’t be storming churches” if people don’t comply, but there could be legal consequences. "When you have people that may be putting lives at risk, each of those circumstances will be looked at in an appropriate way,” Kelly said.
Religious leaders also encouraged others to get creative and take advantage of this opportunity. While they miss being in church, they said oftentimes, they can reach even more people online.
"Get outside your comfort zone. Embrace some new opportunities and take advantage of what God has given us to do,” Pastor Kendall Granger said.
Gov. Pritzker issued a “stay at home” order for the entire state of Illinois on March 20. It is set to expire April 30.
