ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Religious leaders from different faiths gathered Sunday at Cardinal Ritter to call for an end to violence.
In song, prayer and unity, more than 100 people filled the bleachers at Cardinal Ritter’s football stadium to take a stand. Religious leaders from around the St. Louis area preached the importance of community involvement to end gun violence.
“Violence is an issue in our country and it has run rampant in our society, and we must no longer stand idly by,” said James Clark with Better Family Life.
Less than two miles away, flags were put up to remember victims of gun violence.
The number of victims is growing by the week. According to police, at least 163 people have been killed by gun violence so far in St. Louis City in 2019. At the same time last year, that number was 154.
“No child should have to see their parent die, no parent should have to see their child die,” said former teacher Marcia Sansone.
Clark says the violence is the reason why Better Family Life is reaching into at-risk neighborhoods. He believes interfaith vigils are step forward and a sign that St. Louis is putting on a united front.
“Two years ago or three years ago, you would not have had this, so this is saying that St. Louis is at least beginning to give it the attention that it demands,” Clark said. “We must not be afraid to speak the truth and speak peace.”
