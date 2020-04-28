ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)-- A federal energy assistance program has extended its deadline to May 31 for Ameren Missouri customers who were affected by the coronavirus outbreak.
This comes in response to the "economic hardships that our residential and business customers may experience due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The changes in the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program are intended to help those who are struggling to pay their energy bills because of lost wages or reduced hours because of the coronavirus.
To be eligible, customers must:
- Be responsible for paying home heating costs.
- Have $3,000 or less in bank accounts, retirement accounts or investments.
- Have a household income less than 135% of the federal poverty level (a monthly income of $2,400 for a family of three or $2,897 for a family of four).
- Be a U.S. citizen or legally admitted for permanent residence.
In March, Ameren Illinois and Missouri announced the company will temporarily stop service disconnections and will forgive customers with late payment fees through May 1.
Customers can apply here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.