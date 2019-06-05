CALHOUN COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) - Thousands of acres of farmland are under water because of flooding along the Mississippi, Illinois, and Missouri Rivers. Wednesday is a major deadline for farmers to apply for federal relief.
In the Nutwood Levee District, water is inching higher to a marker on the corner of a barn that shows the water level in August 1993. Farmer Mike Weller weathered that flood, along with one in 1973, and is again toughing it out in 2019.
"It’s exhausting on the people, this is their livelihood. All these people were born and raised here for the most part," said Weller.
Weller remembers the water remaining in the fields, stuck between the levee and higher ground into December 1993. With a similar problem this year, there is little chance farmers will be able to plant a crop in the fields that are now flooded.
"It's a surreal type of situation. You accept the fact Mother Nature said it's going to go, but then when you lay down at night, you think about 'How am I going to get out of this?'"
Weller has plenty of company wondering the same thing.
According to the Illinois Department of Agriculture, less than half of the state's corn crop has been planted this year. By this time last year, nearly all of it was in the ground. For soybeans, only 21 percent has been planted, whereas this time last year, 94 percent was in the ground.
The situation in Missouri is also bleak. Only 69 percent of the corn crop has been planted, whereas this time last year, 100 percent was planted, according to USDA’s National Agriculture Statistics Service.
For soybeans, only 18 percent of Missouri's crop is planted, compared to 84 percent at this time last year. The Missouri Department of Agriculture adds flooding has also cost some farmers stored grain from the 2018 season.
For Illinois farmers who won't be able to get a corn crop planted this year, June 5 is the deadline to file for prevented plant insurance. June 20 is the deadline for farmers in the southern areas of the state who can’t plant soybeans.
But that insurance is designed to help keep them afloat and cover their costs, for example, if they've already paid for fertilizer. The payout is nothing compared to the profit they could have made from a proper harvest.
"You take insurance not to make money, you hope you never have to use it, and you take it for the catastrophic situation to try to fight another day," said Weller.
A spokesperson for the Illinois Department of Agriculture says when this much of the crop doesn't make it to the market, the price of commodities will increase. But it's not as simple as corn as the grocery store costing more. Some of the corn would go toward livestock feed, so when that gets more expensive, then the price of pork or beef increases. The economy will take another hit because these farmers won't have the disposable income to reinvest.
In a statement from Governor Mike Parson, the Missouri governor whose own background includes farming, he said:
“Agriculture has been significantly impacted because of flooding this spring; however, I’m impressed by the resilience of my fellow farmers. Our rural communities continue to come together to support each other and that’s what makes Missouri such a strong state – our people. Missouri agriculture is an $88.4 billion industry in the state, and when you consider the fact that 34 percent of Missouri’s productive cropland is in a flood plain, the impact this year’s flooding has on agriculture and our rural communities is significant. Not only are farmers behind on getting crops in the ground, we have had to close more than 380 roads, halt barge loading on the Mississippi and Missouri Rivers, and shut down several railroad lines. These critical infrastructure issues are also leading factors that place additional strain on our farm families and agribusinesses. At the end of it all, despite Mother Nature’s worst, I’m confident our farmers will prevail."
Weller says at this point, most farmers are just trying to get by until next season.
"Next year you come down and farm as if it never happened and hope that's a good year for you and that's the life of a farmer," said Weller.
