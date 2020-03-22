ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --- The St. Louis Blues announced a relative of a team employee tested positive for the coronavirus.
The person is in self-isolation along with their family. All staff that has been in close contact with the employee have been notified already, according to a press release.
All members of the Blues are requested to remain isolated and to monitor their health.
No additional information has been released.
