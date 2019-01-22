Laura's Run for the Kids
Credit: Laura Hettiger

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Partnered with the Little Bit Foundation, News 4's Laura Hettiger will hold her 5K fundraiser run/walk for the second consecutive year

The nonprofit, Laura's Run 4 Kids, is an competitive race that will benefit disadvantaged St. Louis area students. 

"This has been something that has been in my mind for a really long time," said Hettiger.

Hettiger says seeing disadvantaged kids having to cross crime tape to get to school motivated her to make a difference

The race will be held on April 27 and runners will sprint around downtown St. Louis near Martin Luther King Drive and 2nd Street. 

Early bird registration starts at $25 for an individual runner but $90 for a family of four.

To register for the event and additional pricing information, click here or here. 

