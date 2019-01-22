ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Partnered with the Little Bit Foundation, News 4's Laura Hettiger will hold her 5K fundraiser run/walk for the second consecutive year.
The nonprofit, Laura's Run 4 Kids, is an competitive race that will benefit disadvantaged St. Louis area students.
"This has been something that has been in my mind for a really long time," said Hettiger.
Hettiger says seeing disadvantaged kids having to cross crime tape to get to school motivated her to make a difference
The race will be held on April 27 and runners will sprint around downtown St. Louis near Martin Luther King Drive and 2nd Street.
Early bird registration starts at $25 for an individual runner but $90 for a family of four.
To register for the event and additional pricing information, click here or here.
