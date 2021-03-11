ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Registration is now open for next week's mass vaccine event held at the North County Recreational Center.
Those eligible in Phase 1A and Phase 1B Tier 1 and 2 will have priority for a vaccine.
The walk-thru event will be held Saturday, March 20 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
To be considered for a vaccine at the event, you must sign up through the county health's website here. You can also call and register at 314-615-2660.
A mass vaccine event will be held this Saturday, March 13, at UMSL, by appointment only. On Monday, the next tier of eligibility opens up to more essential workers, including teachers and grocery store employees.
