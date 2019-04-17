CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a register sex offender in connection with an arson investigation.
The sheriff’s office released a photo of 28-year-old Ryan E. Radel, of Steelville, and said he was being sought as a suspect in regard to the Cherryville Church of God arson investigation. The office said Radel is currently compliant as sex offender.
Tuesday, authorities attempted to find Radel at his home but were unsuccessful, which is why they are asking for the public’s help.
Radel reportedly has two vehicles registered to him, a 2006 Dodge Dakota, which has been impounded, and a 2007 Honda Accord with Missouri registration: UN0 N4H.
Officials believe Radel is aware of the pending charges and could flee from law enforcement.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to call 573-775-2125 or dispatch at 573-775-4911.
