SHREWSBURY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police in Shrewsbury said a registered sex offender kept showing up to a lemonade stand run by girls.
In a press release Friday, officers said the girls told their parents a suspicious man continued to show up at their lemonade stand on Wednesday. The man talked with the girls and attempted to “show off” to them with his car, according to police. When the girls went to the man’s work with their parents, they found out he was a registered sex offender.
Shrewsbury police said no crime was committed during this incident, but they did inform the man’s employer, who stated measures would be taken to remedy the situation. The man worked as a delivery driver.
Anyone wishing to be notified about sex offenders living or working within a certain radius can click here to register through the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
