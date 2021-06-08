O'FALLON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A Warren County man is facing several charges after investigators said he responded to a social media post to "hangout" posted by two juvenile girls.
Todd Rogers, 29, was arrested on June 2, less than two weeks after he's accused of meeting up with a 14-year-old and 15-year-old girl at Westhoff Park in St. Charles County.
"He drove approximately 25 miles at 4 in the morning to meet up with people he'd never met before other than communications on social media," said St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar. "I can't tell you what was going on in his mind, but I know what it looks like and it doesn't look good."
According to charging documents, Rogers picked the two girls up at the park and drove around with them for about an hour. During that time, he's alleged to have provided the girls with marijuana and is said to have let the 15-year-old girl drive his car, despite being under the legal age and under the influence of drugs.
A few days later, one of the girls told a teacher about hanging out with Rogers. Because Rogers has a child attending the same school, police said teachers were familiar with him.
As police continued their investigation, surveillance video at QuikTrip showed Rogers exit his car and go inside the store, while the two girls sat waiting inside the car.
On June 2, Rogers was arrested and taken into custody. Police said he admitted to responding to the social media post and driving from Wright City to O'Fallon to pick up the girls at the park and also admitted to driving around for an hour.
According to court documents, Rogers said he did not believe he was loitering at the park and dropped the girls off at the park when he realized they were underage.
"The sex offender registration form is made very clear where you can and cannot go, so for anyone in that situation to say they didn't know, that's very disingenuous to say the least," said Lohmar.
Rogers also told investigators he served a four year prison sentence for a previous sex crime and was released from probation in 2020.
Charging documents detail Rogers' criminal history to include prior arrests for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, driving while revoked, forcible sodomy - deviate sexual intercourse, statutory sodomy 2nd Degree, and sex offender present in a park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.