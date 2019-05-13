CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A registered sex offender and an accomplice are charged with multiple crimes following the burglarizing and burning of a Crawford County church.
The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday 28-year-old Ryan Radel, of Steelville, is facing arson charges after the Cherryville Church of God was burned in April
The office said Radel is also a sex offender, though he is compliant to court-ordered rules.
Authorities attempted to find Radel at his home but were unsuccessful, but later were able to locate and arrest him.
After an investigation, prosecutors concluded Radel had an accomplice, 30-year-old Rachel Radel. She is charged with one count of burglary in the second degree and one count of stealing.
Both suspects are in the Crawford County Detention Facility.
Ryan Radel is held on a $150,000 bond and Rachel's bond was set at $25,000.
