(KMOV.com) - Critical deadlines are coming up for voters who live in Missouri and Illinois.
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Missouri:
The registration deadline is October 7 for in-person, online and mail in Missouri. Click here to learn more on how to register to vote in Missouri.
The deadline to request an absentee ballot is October 21. Ballots need to be returned by November 3 by 7 p.m.
Illinois:
Registration by mail needs to be postmarked by October 16. Online registration ends on October 18 and you can register in person as late as election day on November 3. Click here to learn how to register to vote in Illinois.
You need to request an absentee ballot by October 29 and return it by mail postmarked by November 3.
