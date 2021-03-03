ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Lace up your running and walking shoes, St. Louis, it is time to get ready for the fourth annual Laura's Run 4 Kids benefiting The Little Bit Foundation!
KMOV anchor and News 4 Great Day host Laura Hettiger once again will team up with the local non-profit to promote health and wellness while raising money for St. Louis area students. This year's event will take place on Saturday, April 24, but due to the pandemic, the run will be held virtually like it was last year.
"Stay at home orders due to COVID went into effect just weeks before the 2020 event," Hettiger said. "Quickly, our KMOV team and those at The Little Bit Foundation decided to change the big run along the riverfront downtown into a virtual event. This meant people all over the country could register and then run wherever they were whenever they wanted. It was humbling that during the early days of a global pandemic, so many people decided to do something for others."
Here's how you can get involved: register for the race and then run one mile or a 5K in your neighborhood sometime during the month of April. Once you are done, upload your time to the race website. All of the money raised from registration fees and sponsorships will go to helping students in the St. Louis Public School district and the Riverview Gardens district.
