Regions Bank locations in St. Louis are now open for customers after closing in March due to COVID-19. News 4 got a look at the safety measures they're taking.

CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- For the first time since March, Regions Bank is reopening its doors to customers.

Regions closed its branches due to the COVID-19 pandemic and offered limited service with drive-thru and lobby appointments.

Masks are required for all customers and there are protective shields at cash lines and banker desks. Floor markers and signs remind visitors about social distancing.

Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.