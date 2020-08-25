CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- For the first time since March, Regions Bank is reopening its doors to customers.
Regions closed its branches due to the COVID-19 pandemic and offered limited service with drive-thru and lobby appointments.
Masks are required for all customers and there are protective shields at cash lines and banker desks. Floor markers and signs remind visitors about social distancing.
