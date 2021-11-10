ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Over the last several months, the St. Louis Metro has seen dozens upon dozens of car break-ins, car thefts, jackings and catalytic converters stolen. Now, county leaders say they're wanting to be more proactive and aggressive to bog down on these crimes. However, residents say it may be too late.

"The loudest thing that ever happens here is school buses coming down our street, it's usually very quiet on our street except for this past weekend where lots of cars were hit with break-ins including mine," Natalie Damron said.

Damron has lived in Dogtown for more than five years now. She said she's never had an issue until this past weekend when her car windows were smashed in. She said if it hadn't been for a neighbor intervening, she believes her car would've been stolen.

"My car was locked, and I don't leave anything out in my car," Damron explained.

County leaders are calling this an epidemic.

"We realize how serious this issue is and how it's been getting more and more serious," St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell said.

These car thefts and break-ins are now turning dangerous. In October, in a South County neighborhood, thieves were seen flashing weapons at surveillance cameras after breaking into cars and garages on the block. Ironically enough, Bell said that's exactly what the thieves are after.

"Guns are one of the primary things that we know these types of offenders are looking for," Bell explained.

Bell confirmed there are several small theft rings working the entire Metro region.

"They're not adhering to borders and jurisdictions, and we have to address it and make certain we're working together," Bell said.

A task force for St. Louis County that includes municipalities is at work. Bell said a regional one, including agencies on both sides of the river, could be next to address the problem head on. County Councilmembers tell News 4 this needs to be addressed as soon as possible.

"I have never seen the numbers of vehicle break-ins that we've had in the last few months," Councilman Tim Fitch said.

County Council members Tim Fitch and Mark Harder are introducing three bills that are going after these thieves.

The first bill targets perps who go around pulling car door handles. A similar bill was just passed in St. Louis City last month.

Next, a bill that targets catalytic convertors. This would check in on junk yards and auto shops that accept parts like converters. If that bill is passed, it would allow law enforcement to see exactly who's bringing those converters to the shops.

The third bill deals with vehicle tampering. This would make it illegal for someone to ride in a stolen car. However, residents who continue to have their cars broken into are left with questions.

"What else can I do besides build a garage and lock it and put, you know, blast doors over it? What else can I do to prevent a break in or have my car being stolen?," Damron explained.

Those three bills are being introduced next week. Both councilmen said they're going to work to get those passed quickly to ensure these crimes don't continue.