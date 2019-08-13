ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Would you like to go to the movie theater and watch as many movies as you want, as many times as you want, whenever you want?
You're in luck!
The newest Regal Cinema plan, Regal Unlimited, gives you access to unlimited tickets all day, every day for $20 a month. You can also get a ten percent discount on popcorn and sodas with the plan.
You can use the plan through the Regal app on your phone. It requires a year commitment.
In our area, there are Regal Theaters in Fenton, Rolla and O'Fallon, Missouri.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.