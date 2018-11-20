ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Refugees and immigrants will get to take part of a Thanksgiving celebration Tuesday, November 20. The International Institute is hosting the celebration beginning at 11:45 a.m.
Anna E. Crosslin, International Institute President and CEO, said the Institute seeks to help immerse newcomers in American culture.
“In the past year, the International Institute of St. Louis has extended services to more than 7,500 foreign-born here in out community,” Crosslin said in a press release.
The celebration will be held at 3401 Arsenal Street, St. Louis, MO 63118.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.