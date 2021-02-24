ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Polls open next week for St. Louis City's first non-partisan primary election.
The big focus is on the mayoral race. Andrew Jones, Tishaura Jones, Lewis Reed and Cara Spencer will be on the ballot to replace Mayor Lyda Krewson.
Since 2007, Lewis Reed has been the president of the Board of Aldermen and he's no stranger to St. Louis politics. He said as a mayor, he'll actually have the power to get things done.
"It took me six years of fighting to get body cameras in place. It would take the mayor 60 days," Reed said. "It took me five years to put Cure Violence in place, it would take a mayor a year and a half to do it. Because all of the departments work for the mayor."
Reed said he's got stuff done as aldermanic president and now it's his time to lead. He said public safety is number one on his priority list.
"We must be able to get our arms around the violent crime in this city, it is effecting everything to the core of this city," Reed said.
2020 ended with the city having the highest murder rate per capita in its history. As mayor, Reed said he wants to see through legislation he's worked to get passed to address violent crime.
One of those is the Cure Violence program. Millions of dollars are being spent on the program to pay employees to canvas city streets hoping to divert people from crime but given the growing violence, is it working?
"Cure violence didn't really get going until almost the end of 2020," Reed said. "We are still in that phase where they are ramping up and expanding their reach throughout the community. We hope to see the reach expand enough so we can see impact this summer."
Last July - in the middle of the pandemic - reed introduced another piece of legislation to close the controversial St. Louis City's Medium Security Institute, also known as the workhouse. But "right now, with COVID-19 going on, we should not be closing the workhouse, we need that facility for an overflow facility," Reed said.
Reed said he'll look at it again after the coronavirus subsides. Still, for him, everything goes back to public safety and he said defunding the police will not help.
"We will put every available resource into seeing people who have murdered someone, people who have shot someone, they have to be apprehended and taken off the streets, and you need a well-working, a well-trained, and a well-funded police department to do that," Reed said.
Rebuilding the small business sector that has taken a big hit during the pandemic will also be a focus for Reed.
