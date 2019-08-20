ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- There's a renewed push to outfit St. Louis police with body cameras.
Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed shared a letter he sent to an aldermanic committee explaining an extra $23 million was discovered in the year-end budget report.
President Reed wants to explore using some of the funds for body cameras.
Cameras would cost the department between $4-5 million dollars every year.
A number of departments have added body cameras, most notably St. Louis County.
700 of the county's 950 officers will have body cameras by next April.
