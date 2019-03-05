ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Incumbent Lewis Reed is declaring himself the winner over two challengers in the race for the Democratic nomination the President of the Board of Aldermen.
Reed defeated Missouri State Senator Jamliah Nasheed and Alderwoman Megan Green.
He finished with 12,416 votes, edging out both Nasheed and Green. Nasheed came in second with 11,012 votes and Green received 10,868 votes.
Reed, who is the first African American Aldermanic President in St. Louis City, was first elected in 2007.
If either Nasheed or Green had won, city voters would have elected the first female head of the Board of Aldermen.
Reed is all but assured winning the general election in April in heavily Democratic St. Louis City.
