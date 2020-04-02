ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A St. Louis City Sheriff's Deputy has tested positive for coronavirus, and city police are also dealing with a case.
Thursday, News 4 learned there are other city employees sick with the virus, one of whom is in the forestry department.
Board of Alderman President Lewis Reed said there could be more, which is why he’s asking Mayor Lyda Krewson to allow non-essential personnel to stay at home.
News 4 obtained emails from employees in the city's forestry department, many saying employees fear their health is in jeopardy.
"We are not doing any of our employees a favor, we are not doing a favor to anyone in the City of St. Louis, the State or Missouri," Reed said. "Let the non-essential employees go home."
Reed said most make between $25,000-$30,000 per year and can't afford to take a day off work without pay if they are worried about their health.
"It is okay if the grass at forest park gets a little bit high at this point. Especially when we look at the lives of people.,” he said.
But Krewson said those workers are needed for public safety.
"All city employees, who work in offices, are working from home.We have a very skinny skeleton crew here,” she said. “They are essential if you have a dead tree that might be falling on someone.”
Krewson added there needs to be balance and she is committed to re-assessing things as needed. She’s also looking closely at the city's budget, expecting a very serious deficit even after having a great year up until February.
She is hoping to avoid layoffs, but has difficult decisions ahead as most of city's budget is personnel.
