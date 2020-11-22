ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Aldermanic President Lewis Reed announced late Saturday night that he is running for Mayor of St. Louis.
Reed says that he will file to be a candidate on Monday. His announcement comes days after incumbent Mayor Lyda Krewson announced she would not run for re-election. Treasurer Tishaura Jones, Alderwoman Cara Spencer and business owner Dana Kelly are also running.
St. Louis - THANK YOU! Thank you for all of the messages, emails and phone calls asking to sign my petition to be on the ballot in March. I've heard you loud & clear. I am excited and honored to file for office on Monday to run as your next Mayor! #STL #ReedForStLouis pic.twitter.com/qkfiUMyeuj— Lewis E. Reed (@PresReed) November 22, 2020
The March 2021 primary will be the first citywide election to use ranked-choice voting instead of a partisan primary. The top two candidates will then faceoff in the general election. Ranked-choice voting goes into effect because city voters approved Prop D on November 3.
Reed ran for mayor in 2017 and finished third in the Democratic primary behind Krewson and Jones.
Spencer told News 4 she also plans to file to be in a candidate on Monday, the first day that someone can turn in paperwork to officially be on the ballot.
