WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Redskins are undergoing what the team calls a “thorough review” of the nickname.
In a statement Friday, the team says it has been talking to the NFL for weeks about the subject. Owner Dan Snyder says the process will include input from alumni, sponsors, the league, community and members of the organization.
[Read: Sponsor FedEx asks Redskins to change their name]
FedEx on Thursday called for the team to change its name, and Nike appeared to remove all Redskins gear from its online store.
The recent national debate on race has renewed calls for Snyder to change the name referred to as a dictionary-defined racial slur by experts and advocates.
