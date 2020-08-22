ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) — In the movies, the most important moment of a baseball game always comes in the ninth inning, the drama ratcheted up as one team’s toughest pitcher faces the other team’s star slugger, the result determining the victor.
In reality, not every game plays out that way.
Sometimes, you look back on a competitive game to realize the outcome was determined by something that happened in one key at-bat far earlier in the contest. Anticipating those moments is critical toward ensuring you don’t come out on the other side of them with regret.
The most important pitch of the Cardinals loss to the Cincinnati Reds Friday night came from the left hand of St. Louis reliever Tyler Webb in the top of the sixth inning. On a 2-0 count, Cincinnati’s Matt Davidson walloped a 90-mph pitch over the left-field bleachers an estimated 449 feet onto the Busch Stadium concourse to give the Reds a 4-2 lead they would not relinquish.
With the Cardinals pitching staff under daily duress following the team’s return from its COVID-related hiatus, Friday marked Webb’s fourth appearance since St. Louis returned to action last Saturday. It was the second in which he permitted a home run.
“That’s a tough spot for Tyler,” Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said. “Look, you know, it’s tough, you come in with the bases loaded. He got behind, made a pitch that clearly got more plate than anybody would have wanted, except maybe Davidson, obviously. Guy put a swing on it. It gets back to executing a pitch. Tyler is typically a pitch-maker and will continue to be a pitch-maker. He made a pitch he would prefer not to have made, and (Davidson) made him pay for it.”
It was Davidson's first plate appearance since August 11, as the Reds had their own delay due to COVID positives last week. Davidson, evidently, was able to use his long layoff between at-bats as a source of confidence Friday.
Matt Davidson on his pinch-hit grand slam: "Honestly, I hadn't gotten out in a week, so I felt pretty good." #Reds— Bobby Nightengale (@nightengalejr) August 22, 2020
When he stepped to the plate, the bases were loaded with two outs and the Cardinals leading 2-0. Davidson had been called upon by Reds manager David Bell to pinch-hit for Cincinnati’s struggling designated hitter Josh VanMeter. Genesis Cabrera had just departed the mound for the Cardinals, unable to escape a jam that began with Eugenio Suarez reaching third base after two St. Louis fielding blunders on the same play.
With the game on the line, Shildt substituted out the laboring Cabrera—he had just plunked pinch-hitter Phillip Ervin with a 2-2 pitch—for another lefty reliever in Webb. In theory, that kept the lefty-lefty match-up—which often favors the pitcher—intact.
The left-handed batting VanMeter entered that moment 2-for-34 on the season overall, and 0-for-3 with three strikeouts facing left-handed pitching. On paper, the match-up of Webb vs. VanMeter overwhelmingly favored the Cardinals.
Bell, however, ripped that page out of the book and inserted a new one by sending the right-handed swinging Davidson to the plate to face Webb. In the era of three-batter minimums for relief pitchers, there was nothing Mike Shildt could do to counter.
After the game, though, Shildt explained that he wouldn't have sought to counter, anyway, as Bell’s decisions in the inning didn’t take him by surprise.
“We know they’re going to hit for (Shogo) Akiyama and we know they’re going to hit for VanMeter,” Shildt said. “We know we’re going to get Ervin and Davidson in that order. So we’re well aware of what we’re going to get, and we’re pitching with what we have to the best of our capabilities in the situation. So it was no secret what was going to happen.”
Though Shildt contends he foresaw each move of that chess match, it would be difficult to argue those moves didn’t put the Cardinals in an adverse position, statistically, for a moment on which the outcome of the game ultimately hinged.
Davidson entered his bases-loaded at-bat against Webb with a 1.500 OPS against left-handed pitching this season, having gone 5-for-12 with two home runs and a double. Against righties this season, he had been 0-for-7.
When asked about the possibility of going to a right-handed pitcher to prevent Davidson's clash with the lefty Webb, Shildt replied, “We pitched what we had available tonight.”
Shildt did not expound upon his comment with regard to which righties were unavailable for use out of his bullpen Friday night, but there’s no question the Cardinals bullpen has been stretched thin this week; St. Louis has played 10 games over the past seven days.
Among the team’s right-handers that would feasibly be considered for high-leverage situations like the one in the sixth on Friday, Alex Reyes was almost certainly unavailable after throwing Thursday—the Cardinals must be cautious about using pitchers on back-to-back nights as the team settles back into its season. The same goes for Seth Elledge, who has impressed with eight strikeouts in four innings after joining the Cardinals from their alternate training site last Saturday.
Giovanny Gallegos, the team’s most effective reliever last year, has looked just as sharp thus far in 2020. As he threw just seven pitches in his last appearance on Wednesday, conventional wisdom would have suggested his availability for Friday’s game.
Given the Cardinals’ current lefty-heavy bullpen alignment—with Kodi Whitley, Junior Fernandez and Ryan Helsley all on the COVID-related injured list—it’s factual to state that John Gant is the only other prominent right-handed reliever on the active roster. Gant threw 13 pitches in a strong outing Wednesday, the same day Gallegos last pitched.
Once Friday’s lead turned into a deficit, Shildt called upon righty Jake Woodford to pitch the eighth and ninth. Though he did so quite successfully with two scoreless frames, Woodford probably wasn’t in consideration for the spotlight moment in the sixth given his relative inexperience compared to Webb.
There have been no official proclamations from the Cardinals regarding any potential ailments or issues for Gant or Gallegos, but it’s conceivable that one or both were unavailable Friday. That often happens throughout a season, unbeknownst to the fans or media, as a result of daily conversations that take place behind closed doors between the manager and his players. It’s also possible, though, that Shildt simply preferred to chance it with Webb in the sixth, intending to deploy one or both of his more experienced righties in the late innings.
The Cardinals, of course, didn't arrive to the late innings with a lead left to protect.
There’s no questioning the strain currently placed upon the St. Louis relief corps—particularly as it pertains to the club's present right-handed relief depth—as the Cards try to navigate a season in the aftermath of their nightmare bout with COVID-19.
Still, if Shildt had Gant or Gallegos at his disposal Friday—which, it should be acknowledged given the manager's answers post-game, may not have been the case—then it would be a shame that the Cardinals left a bullet in the chamber, reserved for a more critical moment that never got a chance to materialize.
