ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The redesign for MetroLink’s busiest stop will begin after Christmas.
The Central West End station will get a $7.5 million enhancement to relieve congestion and improve safety and visibility.
The project is being funded by Washington University School of Medicine and BJC HealthCare in partnership with Metro Transit.
The project construction is expected to take a year to complete. The elevator at the west end of the station will be closed for demolition and reconstruction beginning Thursday, Dec. 26.
The redesign includes:
- New, monitored entrance/exit from Euclid Avenue on the west side of the station
- Welcome center at the top of the stairs leading to the platform
- New, wider staircase with a center handrail to the new Euclid entrance
- Relocating the elevator
- New platform lighting
Expanded canopy to cover 70% of the platform (Current canopy covers 30% of platform)
Safety improvements to the area of entry for MetroBuses including a speed bump, stop sign, and new lighting
“The updates to the Central West End station will enhance safety, security and accessibility, while also helping people who get on and off the train at our stop feel welcome,” said Melissa Rockwell-Hopkins, with the Washington University School of Medicine. “We’re excited to be working again with BJC HealthCare and Metro Transit to improve the experience of riders in the region, including that of our students, employees, patients and visitors.”
Metro says more than 4,300 riders board trains at the Central West End station every weekday.
“The Central West End Station is a busy doorway to the medical campus for patients, families, employees and students,” said June Fowler, with BJC. “As a nonprofit health care provider, BJC fully recognizes the value of public-private partnerships in serving our communities and we are pleased to once again support St. Louis transit improvements that will benefit the region, in partnership with the medical school and Metro.”
