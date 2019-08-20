ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – The Redbird Express for Tuesday night’s Cardinals game will not be operating as previously planned.
The St. Clair County Transit District announced Tuesday morning they were suspending the Bi-State/Metro service for the Special Red Bird Express for the August 20 game against the Milwaukee Brewers.
“At this time SCCTD is only suspending service for tonight’s game. Many of the Redbird Express Riders travel long distances for use of the Red Bird Service. These loyal customers need to be able to reliably count on buses being able to get them to the game on time and back to St. Clair Square in Fairview Heights in a timely manner. For those customers who purchased bus fare using the Token Transit Application, full refunds of fares will be issued,” said St. Clair County Transit District Chairman Herb Simmons.
Those who were supposed to take the Redbird Express are advised that MetroLink will be operating as normal.
Buses for the Redbird Express usually leave from St. Clair Square two-and-a-half hours before game time and continue service up to 40 minutes before the first pitch. The express drops riders off at the corner of Clark and Broadway. Riders then typically return from the game with the last bus leaving Busch Stadium 45 minutes after the game officially ends.
